Los Angeles officially awarded 2028 Summer Olympics

The International Olympic Committee made it official on Wednesday, announcing in Lima, Peru that Paris will host the 2024 Summer Olympics and Los Angeles will host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Los Angeles originally sought to host the 2024 Games, but after the competition came down to the French city and the Southern California locale, LA seemed to respond by remaining amenable to hosting the 2028 Olympics instead. On Wednesday, the gamble paid off.

The Los Angeles Times reported that in exchange for the concession to host after Paris, LA will forego millions of fees normally paid to the IOC and will receive $180 million, which can be used right away. The bid committee will also receive a larger share of revenues.

Of particular note for our audience, Los Angeles Football Club’s Banc of California Stadium has been mooted as an Olympic hosting site ever since the bid was made public. After the initial bid proposal mooted turning the soccer venue into an aquatics stadium, which would take considerable effort and would render LAFC homeless for as much as an entire year, the team appeared to publicly lobby the stadium instead be a soccer venue, something that they continue to do and that seems more likely to actually happen at this point.

The Olympics, of course, are 11 years away, but we’ll keep you posted on any soccer or LAFC-related LA 2028 Olympics news as it comes up.

