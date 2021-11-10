Orange County SC remove interim tag from head coach Richard Chaplow

Orange County SC announced on Tuesday that interim head coach Richard Chaplow has been appointed to the position on a permanent basis.

The 36-year-old had been interim manager since mid-August, after the dismissal of Braeden Cloutier. Chaplow served as an assistant coach before that, dating back to the 2019 season, and finished his playing career with OCSC, from 2016-18.

“We have been very impressed with Richard’s leadership and professionalism since taking over as interim coach,” president of soccer operations Oliver Wyss said in a team statement. “Richard has been a true winner throughout his entire playing career, and I am convinced he will continue his successful ways as our head coach. Richard is fully aligned with the goals and expectations of our club and we are looking forward to seeing him lead our team for years to come.”

Under Chaplow, OCSC went 8-3-2, finishing the regular season with the No. 2 seed out of the Pacific Division and won their first playoff game last weekend. They’ve got another playoff showdown on Saturday, against Oakland Roots.

“I am honored to be named head coach of Orange County SC and would like to thank the management for the faith they have shown in me,” Chaplow said. “Having grown with the club over the years I understand the expectations and I am excited to lead us forward. My staff and I will do everything we can to put a team on the field that Orange County can be proud of.”

