Orange County SC will attempt to extend their USL Championship playoffs quest as they host Oakland Roots on Saturday at Orange County Great Park.

OCSC are coming off a 1-0 win over Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, one in which Orange County played down a man for more than a half but held on nonetheless. But while they are bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, so are Oakland, who in their debut bow in the USL Championship playoffs knocked off El Paso Locomotive 1-0 in Texas last weekend. In a weekend with a couple big upsets, the Roots’ version has gotten the most press, so they’re feeling pretty good, too.

Orange County will be without Robbie Kiernan, who is suspended after last game’s red card, and Kobi Henry would appear to be out of the running as well as he’s on international duty. Next man up, as they say, and hopefully OCSC can pick up another win here to keep their 2021 season going.

Tale of the Tape (regular season):

Orange County SC: 52 points (15-10-7), 2nd place in Pacific Division; Goal Difference: +7; Last five games: W-W-W-W-W

Oakland Roots: 41 points (11-13-8), 4th place in Pacific Division; Goal Difference: -7; Last five games: W-W-D-L-L

How to Watch Orange County SC vs. Oakland Roots: The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm PT at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on Saturday. You can watch this game on ESPN+ throughout the United States.

