LAFC’s Cristian Arango finalist for MLS Newcomer of the Year

MLS revealed the finalists for the 2021 MLS season awards on Monday, and one LAFC player, forward Cristian Arango, is among the players honored.

Arango is one of three finalists for MLS Newcomer of the Year.

Instant impact.



These newcomers took the league by storm. pic.twitter.com/M2AhYFVOqc — Major League Soccer (@MLS) November 15, 2021

Newcomer of the Year is for players who play in MLS for the first time in 2021.

Arango scored 14 goals and two assists in 17 appearances for LAFC after joining in the secondary transfer window from Colombian outfit Millionarios. For comparison’s sake, Ryan Gauld scored four goals and six assists from a midfield position in 18 appearances for the Vancouver Whitecaps, while Eduardo “Chofís” Lopez had 12 goals and four assists in 32 appearances in 2021 for the San Jose Earthquakes.

It’s hard to handicap this award, to be honest. Chofís was the only one of the trio to be around for the entire season, but Gauld is the only one whose team made the playoffs this year. I think Arango has a good chance, his numbers are the best, but unlike previous years where many LAFC finalists were pretty much nailed on to win, I’m not sure if I have the same confidence this time around. Still, I think Arango has a very good chance to win this.

We’ll see what happens, the award winners will be announced in the coming weeks, but congratulations to Arango for being a finalist for an award this season.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.