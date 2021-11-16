LAFC finalists for both MLS Goal, and Save of the Year.

It’s that time of year where MLS Playoffs are set to begin, and end-of-year awards are hyped up, and voted on. Unfortunately for the black and gold, playoffs aren't on the menu after a rough season ended with the team on the outside looking in.

I know, it sucks, but, we come bearing good news! LAFC have two players who have been pegged as finalists for MLS Goal of the Year, and Save of the Year, respectively. Brian Rodríguez is the MLS Goal of the Year candidate, despite arguably needing to be arrested for assault, after what he did to the LA Galaxy defense. Yes, the entire defense.

Shades of Carlos Vela against San Jose, just way more violent. Brian out-maneuvered, broke ankles, and snatched the souls of about four defenders, before hitting the back of the net from one of the most audacious angles you'll see.

Goalkeeper, Tomas Romero, has MLS Save of the Year considerations, after he come up massive, in the biggest match-up for LAFC. Just six minutes before the incredible Brian Rodríguez goal you see above, Tomas Romero had the save of his season. On a ball that was sent into the box, served right up on the shiniest of silver platters, Kévin Cabral was given a perfect ball to just nod into the back of the net. NOPE! Romero stretched as far as he could to keep the ball from finding the top corner, keeping the match level at one, and setting the stage for his teammate to take the lead with one of the best goals of the season.

You can, and very much should, vote for both players right now! Head over to MLSsoccer.com right now, and cast your vote.

