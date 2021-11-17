Angel City FC unveil inaugural jersey ahead of 2022 season

It’s official, as 2022 NWSL expansion team Angel City FC unveiled their first jersey on Wednesday.

The black jersey features art deco “fan” detail in contrast, in armour with writing featuring the Nike logo and sponsors, including Doordash across the chest.

On the back, another sponsor will be below the number and player nameplate, while one interesting detail is the team’s self-appointed slogan “Volemos” — which means “Let’s fly” in Spanish — will be on the nape of the neck.

“Our inaugural jersey will be one for the history books,” said ACFC founding investor Abby Wambach in a club statement. “This sets a new and rightful standard on what women’s sports are worth and what a team can mean to the community. We will wear it proudly. This is THE jersey. Our jersey.”

The shorts and socks to go with this jersey have not yet been revealed, and neither has the (presumably) secondary kit, which should also be dropping anytime between now and the start of the 2022 season. It’s also worth noting that this jersey won’t be available until “early 2022,” probably owing to those pesky supply chain issues and whatnot. But, a jersey!

Like it? Love it? Can’t stand it? Let us know what you think of ACFC’s inaugural jersey in the comments below.