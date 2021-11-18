Bob Bradley departs LAFC head coaching role

LAFC announced on Thursday they have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Bob Bradley, with his contract ending after the 2021 MLS season.

Bradley, LAFC’s first-ever head coach, posted a 58-34-32 record with the club, which included the first piece of silverware for the team, the 2019 Supporters’ Shield, a trip to the 2020 Concacaf Champions League final, and playoff appearances in three of his four seasons at the helm. Individually, Bradley was MLS Coach of the Year in 2019, his third such honor in his career.

“Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this Club, LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a team statement. “He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC’s history.”

“It’s been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC,” Bradley said in the statement. “From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences.”

While the announcement from LAFC did not say who will replace Bradley or where he’ll be going next, it seemed pretty likely he would be leaving after this season, which was LAFC’s worst to date. Bradley being on a lame duck contract for 2021 was widely known around the league, and with the team struggling throughout the campaign, missing the playoffs altogether seemed to indicate it was probably time for a change. At the same time, it’s possible that Bradley himself was not interested in continuing on with the black-and-gold, for any number of reasons. It seems quite likely he will be working again in short order, with several MLS clubs said to be interested in hiring him for 2022.

The reactions will pour in, and we’ll be sure to take stock here from multiple angles, too, but it is truly the end of an era for LAFC, with the first manager moving on. We’ll keep you posted on new coach news as we get wind of it.

