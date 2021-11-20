Orange County SC will play their final home game of 2021, but have a chance to extend their season one more game, when they host San Antonio FC in the USL Championship 2021 Western Conference Final on Saturday in Irvine.

OCSC are coming off a grueling penalty shootout win after a scoreless draw against Oakland Roots last week. It was a grind, but Orange County have done well in those circumstances this season, it has put them in good stead for the playoffs so far. Add to that, Robbie Kiernan is back from his red card suspension, and Kobi Henry will likely also be available after missing the last game due to international duty, and that should help bolster OCSC’s cause that little bit more.

San Antonio, meanwhile, are coming off a rousing 3-1 win over Rio Grande Valley FC last weekend in San Antonio. Santiago Patiño had two goals in that win, while Brazilian youngster Nathan Fogaça has been a rising star all season for SAFC. Unlike Orange County’s game, this one was a romp from San Antonio and their direct style has been successful to date.

Neither team has made it to the USL title game before, and obviously being just two games away from the league championship, there’s plenty of motivation on both sides. After reaching this stage and falling three years ago, here’s hoping Orange County SC can get over the hump this time and extend their season one more week, while getting a terrific sendoff from the Orange County crowd.

Tale of the Tape (regular season):

Orange County SC: 52 points (15-10-7), 2nd place in Pacific Division; Goal Difference: +7; Last five games: W-W-W-W-W

San Antonio FC: 52 points (14-8-10), 2nd place in Mountain Division; Goal Difference: +12; Last five games: W-D-L-D-W

How to Watch Orange County SC vs. San Antonio FC: The game is scheduled to kick off at 7 pm PT at Championship Soccer Stadium in Irvine on Saturday. You can watch this game on ESPN+ throughout the United States.

