Orange County SC punch ticket to USL Championship Final

Orange County SC had a chance to make history on Saturday. With a win over San Antonio FC, they would punch their ticket to their first ever USL Championship Final. Despite holding their opponents scoreless in four of their last five matches coming into the game, it wasn't going to be easy. After regulation ended level, and Extra Time wasn't enough to find a winner, it went to penalty kicks, where OCSC came out on top 1 (5) - 1 (3).

OCSC enjoyed a majority of the possession in the first half, but it was San Antonio who had the early looks at finding an opener. The home side were able to find the chance that matters most, just as the first half was coming to an end. Ronaldo Damus, who’s left his mark all over the postseason, continued to deliver for his side, giving them the lead before the halftime break.

Remember when we said it wasn't going to be easy? Yeah, San Antonio did what few teams were able to do this playoffs, and got a goal against OCSC. The equalizer came in the 67th minute, courtesy of Marcus Epps.

The goal not only brought San Antonio level, but it shifted the momentum of the match. Suddenly, the visitors gained control, and weren't giving it up. OCSC did what they do so well, and were able to rely on their defense to see them through the final whistle of regulation, as they headed to extra time for the second time this postseason.

For the second straight week, 120 minutes wasn't enough to decide a winner. OCSC withstood some late pressure from San Antonio, and got themselves into another penalty shootout to settle who would travel to face the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

For the second straight week, it was OCSC to survive and advance. Orange County not only got the win, but as mentioned, they reach the USL Championship Final for the first time in franchise history. The team will be on the road this time, as they travel to Tampa Bay to take on the Rowdies next Sunday, where they look to make even more history, and end the 2021 season as Champions.

