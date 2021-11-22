LAFC 2021 Player Postmortem: Jordan Harvey

Jordan Harvey was someone who played at least half of each of the last 13 seasons in MLS, usually nearly every game. But that run ended in 2021.

He entered the 2021 season at 37 years of age, having held off Father Time more than once since signing with LAFC ahead of the 2018 season. But this season, he got a few minutes and fully moved into a reserve role.

Here are Harvey’s statistics for 2021:

Jordan Harvey 2021 Statistcs 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards MLS/Total 4 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 0

Harvey made cameos this season, essentially, with Diego Palacios and Marco Farfan preferred at left back. Given the players’ ages, I don’t think that’s a huge surprise. Harvey has been a very good pro but he was liable to hit a wall at some point, and being a leader on a squad that lacked vocal leadership was probably an asset in itself.

Harvey is out of contract at the end of the year, and while I think his run in MLS has been impressive, I would be shocked if he extends his playing career another year. It’s unclear if he wants to get into coaching, but if he does, I could see several organizations being interested in bringing him aboard. It seems like a good sign as a person when multiple clubs and fanbases around MLS celebrate a player, which is the case for Harvey.

All in all, I think Harvey has been underrated during his LAFC tenure, but he seems to have hit the end of the road on the field. He may have come back for one more chance at silverware that turned out poorly in the end for the team, but it makes sense for him to likely hang up his cleats and for LAFC to move on as well.

