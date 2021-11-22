LAFC to open 2022 MLS regular season Feb. 26 vs. Colorado Rapids

MLS revealed the full home opener slate for the upcoming 2022 regular season on Monday, and LAFC will be kicking off their next campaign on Saturday, Feb. 26 at The Banc against the Colorado Rapids.

The game will give LAFC the potential for a bit of revenge from Decision Day 2021, when the Rapids absolutely annihilated the black-and-gold, killing their faint hopes of reaching the playoffs and capping off the club’s worst season to date, which is leading to some significant changes this offseason. Winning on opening day would not really change the past, but it probably would feel pretty good for some of the holdovers on the squad, right?

And that’s it as far as games for the 2022 season for LAFC that we know of at this point, because they will not be taking part in any other team’s home opener as the road team. So we’ll have to wait and see on that front.

With the season starting on Feb. 26, it will run through Decision Day on Oct. 9, with the 2022 MLS Cup scheduled for Nov. 5. That means the season, if everything goes to plan, will be done before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar kicks off on Nov. 21.

We’ll keep you posted on additional schedule news for LAFC as that information drops.

