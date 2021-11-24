LAFC 2021 Player Postmortem: Michee Ngalina

Michee Ngalina was a very late addition to LAFC’s squad in 2021, the attacker joining on loan in late September from Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The 21-year-old was enjoying a stellar season at USL Championship level, having scoring eight goals and eight assists as the sidekick to Hadji Barry’s nearly record-breaking campaign.

Whether LAFC were going to lean upon an in-form attacker in their push for the playoffs, or using the loan as an occasion to get a long look at him in training and see if he was one for the future is unclear, but Ngalina made just two appearances in the end of LAFC’s up-and-down conclusion to the season.

Here were Ngalina’s stats with LAFC:

Michee Ngalina 2021 LAFC Statistics 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards MLS 2 1 51 0 0 2 0 0 0

After getting a start in the home loss against the Portland Timbers in late September and exiting the game at halftime, he had one more short shift off the bench for the black-and-gold, and that was it.

This wasn’t Ngalina’s first go-round in MLS, as he had originally been signed by the Philadelphia Union in 2019 after a run with their USL Championship team. The DR Congo youth international was part of the Montverde Academy pipeline, something LAFC have been using already to sign youngsters, like Mohamed Traore and Mamadou Fall.

Ngalina has put up pretty good numbers, especially for such a young player, at USL Championship level, 20 goals and 12 assists in 66 games. He’s gotten a couple short sniffs at MLS, but it’s unclear if he’s destined to be a very good USL player and that’s his level, or if he just needs to find the right situation at MLS level.

Officially, he was on loan for the season with LAFC, and given Bob Bradley’s departure, I’m guessing he won’t be back for 2022. I don’t know if he has a multiyear contract with Colorado Springs, but coming off a strong season there, I’m guessing they’d be happy to bring him back, and probably rue the fact that they lost him for the playoffs this year.

So we’ll see what happens from here for Ngalina, and if he’ll get another sustained shot at MLS at some point. He seems to have some potential, it’s just a matter of whether he can realize it in the top flight.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.