Report: Bob Bradley departing LAFC, headed for Toronto FC?

With Bob Bradley’s contract running out at the end of the 2021 season and LAFC limping to a regular-season finish on Sunday which means they will miss the playoffs for the first time in club history, it appears the inaugural head coach could be moving on.

Bradley will leave LAFC and is going to take over as the new head coach at Toronto FC, according to Rodrigo Serrano in AS on Monday.

While it hasn’t been confirmed by LAFC as of yet, his departure makes a certain amount of sense. With Bradley in a lame duck year in 2021, in spite of winning the Supporters’ Shield in 2019 and reaching the Concacaf Champions League final in 2020, the team came back down to earth, hard, this season. LAFC, which missed the playoffs by just three points, dropped around 26 points from a winning position this year, as no position group truly succeeded and only a few individual players really stepped up to the fore throughout the season-long struggles.

However, after Serrano’s report dropped, a columnist in Canada poured cold water on Bradley’s move to Toronto being imminent.

Reports that LAFC manager Bob Bradley is set to depart the club to join son Michael Bradley as head coach of #TFCLive is premature to say the least. According to a source, not even a phone call has been made yet. — steve buffery (@Beezersun) November 8, 2021

So what’s the deal? Is Bob on the way out? It’s unclear. We’ll see how the story develops and keep you posted.

