LAFC 2021 Player Postmortem: Danny Musovski

Danny Musovski returned to LAFC for his second season with the club and expectations hard to set. The forward was a surprise contributor in 2020, with absences giving him an opportunity and he took it, scoring five goals in just over 600 minutes. Included in that haul was a couple pretty consequential goals, including a winner over the LA Galaxy.

Was Musovski someone who could make a step up to being a bigger contributor? Or was he a good reserve option and 2020’s production was pretty close to his ceiling? You never know until you see it, but it seemed LAFC thought he was firmly a reserve, in bringing in Corey Baird in the offseason to be the replacement No. 9.

That move didn’t work out, with the club moving Baird on in short order, but Musovski still didn’t necessarily come in as the top central striker option, as he split his time with the first team and LAFC’s reserve side, Las Vegas Lights FC.

And yet...Musovski’s production was right in line with what he did in MLS last year.

Here are Musovski’s MLS stats in 2021:

Danny Musovski 2021 LAFC Statistics 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2021 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards MLS 22 5 706 4 3 22 11 3 0

Musovski split his goals at MLS level between sub appearances and starts, which pretty firmly seems to put the 26-year-old in a bench option role. That, and the arrival of Cristian Arango, who quickly showed he was the solution at the starting No. 9 slot for LAFC, with the likes of Musovski offering a change of pace or a new look off the bench.

Musovski’s contract option for 2022 has been picked up, and I think it makes sense. A successful team generally needs double-digit scorers, but it also needs other scorers who will chip in with goals in limited minutes. Musovski fills that role well, and it’s a hard role to find at MLS level, frankly. What tends to happen is over-the-hill or non-scoring forwards get put in this role and don’t do much. Musovski actually shows some production — he’s not going to win the Golden Boot, but he can score some goals. That’s a vital role.

So I think it’s safe to say we know the role for Musovski moving forward with LAFC, and with Arango presumably leading the line next season, Musovski should be around to provide spot starts and wreak havoc late in games. Hopefully, they can make it work once again, more successfully as a collective.

