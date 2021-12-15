LAFC lose Tristan Blackmon in MLS Expansion Draft

LAFC will look different in 2022. After the recent transfer of Eduard Atuesta, and the trade of Pablo Sisniega earlier in the week, the black and gold lost another original Tuesday evening. Defender, Tristan Blackmon, was selected as one of Charlotte FC’s five picks in the MLS Expansion Draft.

Blackmon wouldn't remain on the expansion side for long though, as he was immediately traded to Vancouver Whitecaps for $350k in General Allocation Money for 2022, and an additional $125k in 2023.

Part of our History.



Tristan Blackmon has been selected by @CharlotteFC in the 2021 Expansion Draft. pic.twitter.com/eH9X8W3UTk — LAFC (@LAFC) December 15, 2021

Blackmon was selected third overall in the 2018 MLS Super Draft, after LAFC made a trade to move up to get him. He featured in 64 matches, with 46 starts, in his four years with the black and gold. Often playing several different positions, Blackmon became a consistent force in defense. After the recent trade with Charlotte FC, it was presumed LAFC may be safe from the Expansion Draft, but leaving someone like Tristan Blackmon unprotected was just too tempting for teams to pass up.

“Tristan has been a key member of our Club since we drafted him in 2018,” Thorrington said in a statement. “In those four years, he developed into an important contributor to this organization and we wish him all the best in the next step of his career.”

Man like TB



Just a little bit of what new #VWFC defender Tristan Blackmon can do on the pitch pic.twitter.com/X2eaWy8xzR — Vancouver Whitecaps FC (@WhitecapsFC) December 15, 2021

While perhaps not a household name, 25-year-old Blackmon had steadily improved in each of his four years with the club, and will undoubtedly continue to grow as his career continues. This move is fairly surprising, with Blackmon not a player many saw leaving this off-season. The good news, he will be playing in the Eastern Conference, where he can't hurt us too much. All the best to Tristan on his new move, we wish him luck.

