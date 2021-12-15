LAFC acquire MLS Cup champion, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi

LAFC lost a defender, but gained a forward during Tuesday’s MLS Expansion Draft. After defender, Tristan Blackmon, was selected one pick earlier in the draft, the black and gold made a move to further strengthen the attack. The club traded for Charlotte FC’s fifth and final pick, Ismael Tajouri-Shradi.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi is Black & Gold.



#LAFC acquires Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from @CharlotteFC in exchange for $400,000 in General Allocation Money. — LAFC (@LAFC) December 15, 2021

Tajouri-Shradi joins LAFC with a very impressive resume. The 27-year-old had 49 starts in 84 appearances, clocking in almost 4,400 minutes in his four years with NYCFC. In 2018, he was named NYCFC’s newcomer of the year, and most recently, helped his team en route to the club’s first ever MLS Cup. In 2021, Tajouri-Shradi scored seven goals, with one assist, and 14 starts in 23 appearances.

For their end of the deal, LAFC will be sending $400k in General Allocation Money in 2022, to Charlotte FC. The dynamic forward joins an already potent attack. With Cristian Arango settled in, a presumed returning Carlos Vela, Tajouri-Shradi should have no problems finding chances to put the ball in the back of the net. With one of the higher xG in the league for 2021, creating wasn’t the issue for the black and gold, finishing was. At only 27, with veteran experience in the MLS, and fresh off a MLS Cup run, this is a great player to bring in to help solve that problem from day one.

What do you think of Tajouri-Shradi? Leave a comment below!