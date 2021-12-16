Angel City FC 2021 expansion draft tracker

2021 is almost over, and with Angel City FC set to enter the NWSL in 2022, it’s time for a time-honored tradition in American sports — the expansion draft. On Thursday, Angel City share the spotlight for the first-ever double team expansion draft in NWSL, alongside fellow California outfit San Diego Wave FC.

We’ll have each of the picks, as they happen, and after this, plenty of follow-up content, so we’ll see how the squad looks after ACFC make their selections. Follow along with us!

No. 1: Dani Weatherholt, midfielder, OL Reign

The 27-year-old is a California native and apparently wanted to play in her home state. She’s played 92 games in the NWSL for Orlando Pride and OL Reign. As a defensive midfielder, she’ll likely get minutes right away.

No. 2: Claire Emslie, forward, Angel City FC

The 27-year-old is a Scottish international and last played in NWSL in 2019 for Orlando Pride. Either Angel City think they can convince her to come back stateside (she currently plays for Everton in England) or want to use her player rights as a trade asset.

No. 3: Jasmyne Spencer, forward, Houston Dash

Spencer, 31, has been an NWSL journeywoman. Playing for the Washington Spirit, Western New York Flash, Orlando Pride, OL Reign and the Houston Dash. She’s a “glue” player with a good all-around game for a forward.

No. 4: Paige Nielsen, defender, Washington Spirit

Nielsen is a powerful defender, playing the last two seasons for the Spirit. Able to play center back or right back, she fell down the pecking order in Washington and may get a new lease of life in Angel City.

And that’s all of Angel City’s selections in the expansion draft! We’ll have more content coming up and more players to come on Saturday in the 2022 NWSL College Draft. Stay tuned!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.