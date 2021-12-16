Angel City FC swap 2022 NWSL College Draft picks with Houston Dash

Angel City FC wrapped up their NWSL Expansion Draft on Thursday with an additional trade as soon as it ended, as the league announced Angel City has acquired the No. 6 overall pick in Saturday’s NWSL College Draft from the Houston Dash, in exchange for the No. 26 pick and $125,000 in allocation money.

The move seems to indicate that Angel City have identified a player they want to take in the first round, and they didn’t have a pick there because they traded it to Racing Louisville as part of the Christen Press deal. So Angel City moved way up in the draft — and gave up a ton of allocation money to do it.

We’ll find out who they select with it, unless they trade it back out, anything can happen, on Saturday in the 2022 NWSL College Draft. One expects it will be a player who they think can contribute to ACFC. We’ll see what happens.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.