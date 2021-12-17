Angel City FC announce 13,200 season tickets sold for 2022

Whoever doesn’t think women’s sports moves the needle, might want to take a look at what Angel City FC are doing. Earlier today the club held their first media availability ahead of the 2022 season, to discuss last night’s expansion draft, the upcoming season, and everything in-between. However, at the end of that call, Angel City revealed that they had sold 13,200 season tickets for their inaugural season in 2022. For reference on just how monumental that is, take a look at this tweet from esteemed sports editor, Howard Megdal:

That is just an incredible number. For reference, Portland averaged 14,391 per game attendance last season, but that's everything — walkup included. 13,200 as a base many months out (how many months? IDK, ask @itsmeglinehan) is so impressive. #NWSL https://t.co/dDsEG9XeXr — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) December 17, 2021

Having already sold this many season tickets is an incredible achievement, but having done so months before the team is set to even take the pitch, speaks to the rabid support for this club. It also would put Angel City firmly in second for attendance in the league, behind the aforementioned Portland Thorns, and that’s before single ticket sales.

The North End supporter’s section has already sold 1,000 seats. The Banc of California Stadium, the place Angel City will call home, has a capacity of 22,000. That means ACFC have already sold more than half the available seats in the stadium, a good two months before the season even starts.

If the excitement surrounding this team wasn’t obvious already, this will surely open eyes around the league. For months, NWSL fans in LA made it clear they were deserving, and ready, to support their very own franchise. Now that they have one, they are proving just how supportive they plan on being.

