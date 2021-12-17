Angel City FC acquire midfielder Savannah McCaskill via trade with Racing Louisville

No sleep ‘til, we have a competitive, championship contending roster. Angel City FC took another step in that direction tonight, with the announcement of their most recent trade. In a deal with Racing Louisville, Angel City send over the sixth overall pick in tomorrow’s NWSL Draft, as well as $25k in Allocation Money for 2022, in exchange for midfielder, Savannah McCaskill.

Trade Alert



We keep makin' moves! Stay tuned for updates.#22daysofsoccer pic.twitter.com/QAKzPQHWls — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 17, 2021

“We are delighted to welcome Savannah McCaskill to Angel City FC,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a statement. “Savannah is a highly technical and versatile midfielder that has a unique ability to create opportunities for her team and unlock opposition defenses. Savannah had a strong season this past season and her experience being part of an expansion team will serve us well in our first season.”

In 2021, McCaskill had a great season with then expansion side, Racing Louisville. Used mostly in attack as a forward, McCaskill had 23 appearances with 22 starts, as well as one goal and three assists on the season. With a 68% success rate in passing, serving up 31 key passes in 2021, McCaskill will undoubtedly be key in building up the attack through the midfield.

