Angel City FC acquire goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson via trade with Orlando Pride

Can’t stop, won't stop for Angel City FC this evening. The team announced another acquisition via trade, this one with the Orlando Pride for goalkeeper, Brittany Wilson. In addition to Wilson, Angel City receive Orlando’s natural third-round pick for the 2023 NWSL Draft. Orlando Pride in exchange, receive ACFC’s natural fourth-round pick in the 2023 NWSL Draft.

“I’m excited to get on the field with Brittany. She is well-regarded as a young goalkeeper with an incredibly high ceiling, and importantly, prior NWSL experience,” said Goalkeeper Coach Daniel Ball in a statement. “She had a stellar career at the University of Denver and has been well-coached at college, youth national team, and the pro level. Our environment will be one in which I have no doubt she will continue developing and adding great competition.”

Wilson signed with the Pride through the 2021 season and made her debut during the Fall Series, playing the full 90 minutes. She made a total of five saves, including one that earned NWSL Save of the Week honors. Before Orlando, Wilson made eight appearances with the Colorado Rapids, a WPSL team, in the 2019 season. Wilson was called up to the U19 and U20 U.S. National Team rosters.

The 24-year-old comes in as one the team will likely look to develop for the future, but with NWSL experience, a fresh start, and on an expansion side, she will have a real opportunity to compete for the number one role.

