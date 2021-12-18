The 2022 NWSL College Draft is the next tentpole event on the league’s calendar, and it will be Angel City FC’s first foray into the annual event, as they get ready for their inaugural season.

Angel City currently have four picks in the four rounds of the draft, although that is obviously always subject to change if trades are made before, during or after the draft:

2nd round, No. 1 (No. 13 overall)

3rd round, No. 2 (No. 28 overall)

3rd round, No. 10 (No. 36 overall)

4th round, No. 1 (No. 39 overall)

Obviously, some of these players will get on the roster for the 2022 season, and others may just get an invitation to training camp to try and earn a contract.

How to Watch the 2022 NWSL Draft

The NWSL Draft will take place starting at 11 am PT on Saturday. You can watch it in the United States on Paramount+, the CBS Sports HQ Twitch channel and on the CBS Sports HQ and NWSL YouTube channels. CBS Sports Network will also broadcast the draft from 11 am-1 pm. If you are outside the country, you can watch it on the NWSL Twitch channel.

We’ll have full coverage of the day, so check back early and often for news and other coverage!

