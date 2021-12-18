Angel City FC 2022 NWSL Draft tracker

The 2022 NWSL Draft took place on Saturday, and it’s Angel City FC’s first foray into it, the expansion side helping to build up their first-ever squad by selecting college players.

Here’s the rundown of players who were selected by the Los Angeles-based club in their first college draft. We’ll have more information on the picks, the aftermath and some interviews to come. But here’s the initial results from the day as they happen. Very exciting times as we see the first roster take shape!

Round 3, No. 2 (No. 28 overall): Hope Breslin, M, Illinois

With our first pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft @weareangelcity selects Hope Breslin from the University of Illinois #volemos



Congrats, Hope! pic.twitter.com/cA64Q2a3O3 — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 18, 2021

The 22-year-old is a midfielder originally from New York, who played in the Big Ten for her college career. A three-time Academic All-Big Ten selection, she scored 18 goals and nine assists across 76 matches in her five-year college career. We’ll see what happens for her shot with Angel City!

Round 3, No. 10 (No. 36 overall): Lily Nabet, midfielder, Duke University

With our second pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft @weareangelcity selects Lily Nabet from Duke University #volemos



Congrats, @LilyNabet pic.twitter.com/Dk5v6fYFJQ — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 18, 2021

The Los Angeles native has the chance to return home after a tenure with the Blue Devils, playing over 5,000 minutes in a five-year college career. Touted as a No. 6, she may be capable of offering depth or perhaps even pushing up to get real minutes as a holding midfielder for Angel City FC.

Round 4, No. 1 (No. 39 overall): Miri Taylor, forward, Hofstra University

With our third pick in the 2022 NWSL Draft @weareangelcity selects Miriaél Taylor from Hofstra University #volemos



Congrats, @_miriaeltaylor pic.twitter.com/PmWLxsI5RC — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 18, 2021

The English forward was a 2021 MAC Hermann trophy semifinalist and a USC All-America First Team selection this past season. 21 years old, Taylor scored 33 goals and 31 assists in 69 games across four seasons for Hofstra. Taylor is an England youth international and came through Chelsea’s set-up before arriving stateside. If they’re willing to use the international slot on her, it sounds like Taylor could be a deep draft steal.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.