Angel City FC sign Japanese international Jun Endo

Angel City FC added another player to their inaugural roster on Monday, announcing the signing of attacker Jun Endo on a two-year deal with an option for the 2024 season. Angel City FC will pay Endo’s club Tokyo Verdy Beleza an undisclosed transfer fee for the move.

Endo, 21, has played her entire career to date for Tokyo Verdy Beleza and will remain with the club through the Empress’s Cup tournament with the club before making the move stateside.

“We are delighted to sign Jun Endo to Angel City FC,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a team statement. “Jun is a highly technical, unique, and versatile forward who we have admired for some time. She joins us from Tokyo Beleza, who have developed some of the greatest players in Japanese women’s football history.”

Welcome to ACFC, Jun Endo! Los Angeles can't wait to watch you play.



ACFCへようこそ、Jun Endo！ ロサンゼルスでの純のプレーが待ち遠しいです！

In addition to her experience in the Japanese top flight, Endo is also a Japanese international, having made her debut at senior level in 2019 at the She Believes Cup in the United States.

Notably, Endo made it clear in her public statements that after playing in the Tokyo Olympics this summer, she believes she needs a challenge to become a better player and that is fueling her decision to move to Los Angeles.

"There are a number of reasons I decided to make this move, but at #Tokyo2020 I keenly felt that my technique, desire to score goals, hard work, and physicality were all inferior to players from other countries.



3/6 — x Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) December 21, 2021

"I've made this decision in order to change myself, play better against international opposition and become a player who even more people support.



"In the end, I want to say thank you so much for the last three years.



4/6 — x Dan Orlowitz (@aishiterutokyo) December 21, 2021

This is an exciting signing for a player on the rise. Japanese internationals are certainly not unusual around the NWSL over the years, and with Japan’s national team getting younger in recent years, Endo’s profile fits that of most of the Japanese players coming to play in the U.S. these days. With the likes of Christen Press, Simone Charley and Jasmyne Spencer playing around her in the attacking positions, hopefully Endo can adjust to a new league and help contribute to the expansion club. Welcome aboard!

