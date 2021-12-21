Angel City FC sign defender Allyson Swaby

Angel City FC announced their latest addition for their inaugural 2022 season on Tuesday, unveiling the signing of defender Allyson Swaby on a two-year contract, with an option for the 2024 season.

Swaby, 25, joins from Italian club AS Roma, and will remain there through the 2022 Italian Supercoppa, which will take place in January. She joined Roma in 2018, making 55 appearances and helping the club win their first piece of silverware, the Coppa Italia, this year. Prior to that, she turned pro in Iceland with Knattspyrnufélag Fjarðabyggðar in 2018.

“Allyson is a seasoned professional who I played against during my time at Juventus, Italy in 2018 and I have admired her rise as an international defender ever since,” said ACFC Sporting Director Eni Aluko in a team statement. “Allyson’s athleticism, versatility, and relentless desire to improve her game are qualities that set her apart. Her leadership experience with her native Jamaica will be a welcome asset to Angel City both on and off the field. We are also delighted to signal our international strategy with our first player representing the CONCACAF region where girls and women’s football is evolving.”

Swaby is a Jamaica international, first playing at senior level in 2018 and serving as captain of the Reggae Girlz. She played in the 2019 World Cup, Jamaica’s first appearance at the tournament. However, Swaby won’t occupy an international slot for Angel City, because she was born and raised in the United States. Growing up in Connecticut, she played NCAA soccer at Boston College before she turned pro.

Swaby is billed as a center back, but she also has experience as a fullback, a profile that fits several players on the nascent ACFC squad, in terms of players having versatility. Sarah Gorden, Paige Nielsen and Julie Ertz all have experience in multiple positions, including defense, in their careers to date.

“I am incredibly proud to be a part of this club in its inaugural season,” said Swaby. “I’d like to thank everyone at Angel City for granting me this opportunity. The collective vision of the group lets me know that great things are coming our way. I cannot wait to get to Los Angeles, wear the kit for the first time, and meet our supporters. Let’s do this, LA!”

Swaby is the second non-U.S. international signed in as many days, following the edition of Japanese national team player Jun Endo.

