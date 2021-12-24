Results: LAFC awards 2021

Voting has closed and the results are in. We asked you to cast your votes for several categories, and the time has come to announce the winners. So, without further ado, the winners of the Angels on Parade Awards 2021.

2021 Breakout Player

Not only did this result not surprise, it was the biggest margin of victory of the lot. Tallying 81% of the votes, despite just arriving to LAFC, Mamadou Fall was your 2021 Breakout Player of the year. With four goals on the season, not only was Fall a solid option in defense, but proved to be a valuable aerial asset, using his big frame and vertical to get over opposing defenders. With a ceiling in the Stratosphere, his 2022 is looking to be one you won't want to miss.

Defender of the Year

This one was a bit of surprise. It was also the closest vote, as Kim Moon-Hwan came away with honors, just edging past Jesús Murillo, with 44% of the votes to his 38%. Moon-Hwan was the high profile signing of the off-season, with fans looking forward to his debut. Arriving with a slight injury, it took a bit for Moon-Hwan to hit his stride, but when he did, he proved his worth in defense. While Murillo may have had a few big moments, Kim Moon-Hwan consistently performed well, and often covered the mistakes of others. With a full off-season, and coming into 2022 completely healthy, will play part in a big 2022 for Moon-Hwan.

MVP

This was another one that was a bit of a runaway. With 79% of the votes, your 2021 MVP was Cristian Arango. When you talk immediate impact, it doesn't get any better than Arango in 2021. When he first arrived, LAFC were at the bottom of the table, with real questions about whether they’d come close to seeing the postseason. Upon his arrival, Arango not only brought the energy to spark this club to a late-season push, but he brought the goals as well. Finding the back of the net 14 times, with two assists, he danced his way into being an important piece of the club's success, and an instant fan favorite. Again, with a full off-season, and with a healthy Carlos Vela returning, things are only looking up for the Colombian.

@LAFC's Cristian Arango has been named @MLS' Newcomer of the Year pic.twitter.com/SW3Dfr5aP9 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2021

There you have it. As the year ends, we can officially close the book on what was a rollercoaster of a season in 2021. Things didn't end as we all wanted them to, but it isn't the end of the world for the black and gold. It's often not just about failing, but how you respond to failure. Despite being in the market for a new coach, and seeing a couple talented players depart, this is still an incredibly talented MLS side, and one that is already the betting favorite to win the MLS Cup in 2022.

Have a safe, and happy, holiday season! Thank you all for your votes.