Orange County SC forward Thomas Enevoldsen announces retirement

It is a rare privilege for a player to retire after winning a championship, but it’s a fitting accomplishment for Thomas Enevoldsen.

Fresh off the 2021 USL Championship league title, the Orange County SC forward announced on Thursday he will retire as a professional player.

The 34-year-old wraps up an illustrious career on two continents. The Denmark native started his career at hometown Aalborg BK, where he had two stints, and featured in the Netherlands for Groningen and NAC Breda, and Belgium at KV Mechelen. In 2018, he moved stateside, for his first stint at Orange County SC, where he had a transcendent season, scoring 20 goals in 34 games as OCSC had their best season in club history prior to this year’s. Enevoldsen was an All-League selection and MVP finalist in 2018, and then moved to Indy Eleven and Sacramento Republic in 2019, before returning to Orange County SC last year. But when the pandemic hit and with his partner pregnant, OCSC facilitated a loan to Danish side Hobro IK for the rest of the year so he could be with his family. He returned to Orange County for a third and final time this season, and while an injury slowed him down for much of the campaign, he still played a key role for the team, mostly as a supersub, en route to the title.

A Danish international from 2009-11 with 11 caps, Enevoldsen scored 22 goals in 47 regular-season games with OCSC across three seasons, and he certainly wrote himself into the club’s history books in more ways than one.

Thank you Thomas. A master of the craft. Natural goal scorer. Forever a champion. pic.twitter.com/eLOMlxE3hw — Orange County SC - ⭐ (@orangecountysc) December 3, 2021

“To everyone in the club, from the staff, front office and to fans, it’s been great to be here,” Enevoldsen said in an article on the team website. “I am really proud of what we achieved together by winning the league, which was the ultimate goal. A really huge thank you and this isn’t a goodbye, it is a ‘see you later’. But yes, I will 100% come back for a game.”

Best wishes to Thomas on his journey moving forward, and thank you very much for the memories with OCSC.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.