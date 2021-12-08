Vote: 2021 LAFC MVP

The time has come to vote on the season award everyone typically waits for, the 2021 LAFC MVP. Despite the season not going to plan, there were still several players that stood out above the rest, and provided some glimmer of hope down the stretch. These were players who gave a glimpse at what could be on the horizon for 2022.

Jesús Murillo

When people typically think of MVP, they think of offense. They equate scoring the most goals, with being the best on the team. However, this season Murillo proved that isn't always the case. Sometimes, it’s about preventing goals from being scored on your team, and Murillo was definitely one of the best at doing just that. When you think about MVP, ask yourself, how would the team have done without that player? Without Murillo, things would have likely gone a lot worse this season, especially after the injury to Eddie Segura. Murillo had the best season of his short MLS career, and his ceiling is only rising. Keep tabs on him in the years to come.

José Cifuentes

Cifuentes took a big leap in development this season. Seeing a bulk of the minutes this season, the 22-year-old midfielder strung together another year to remember. Scoring five goals and serving up six assists to go along with a 80% pass accuracy, isn't bad for a player only in his second year with the club.

Cristian Arango

The August move for Cristian Arango was the best bit of business LAFC did in 2021. At the time, the team was flirting with being last in the conference, had all but no hope for a postseason, and were just trying to salvage some prideful wins. Then Arango arrived and lit a fire that helped push this team to not only a shot at the postseason, but leaving us with some real hope for the future going forward. In just 17 matches with the club, the Colombian netted 14 goals, and had two assists. Imagine what he can do after getting a full off-season under his belt.

We want to hear from you! Cast you vote for LAFC MVP now!