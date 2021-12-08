Angel City FC appoint Daniel Ball as goalkeeper coach

Angel City FC announced on Wednesday they have appointed Daniel Ball as goalkeeper coach in Freya Coombe’s coaching staff at the NWSL expansion club.

Ball rejoins Coombe after the duo worked together at Gotham FC this season.

“I am delighted to be working with Dan for another season. Dan brings fresh ideas and fantastic energy to training sessions, while working tirelessly to improve all of the team’s goalkeepers. He maximizes goalkeeper utilization both in and out of possession to enhance overall successful team performance. Welcome to LA, Dan,” said Coombe in a team statement.

The 29-year-old has enjoyed a quick rise through the coaching ranks. A native of England, he has coached at NCAA level at Iowa State, Bowling Green, Concordia Nebraska, and Milligan College, before moving to the pro ranks at Gotham.

Ball’s work helped Gotham concede just 21 goals through the regular season, which Angel City says is a club record, coaching a GK corps that included Canadian international Kailen Sheridan, who has since been traded to fellow expansion side San Diego Wave FC.

We’ll see who else fills out Coombe’s coaching staff, but the building blocks are being put in place, little by little, ahead of a busy week for ACFC’s roster build next week.

What do you think? Leave a comment below.