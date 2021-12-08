Angel City FC acquire goalkeeper DiDi Haracic in trade with Gotham FC

Angel City FC have acquired a goalkeeper, as Gotham FC announced on Wednesday a trade, in which ACFC acquired DiDi Haracic, in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money and full expansion draft protection for Gotham by Angel City.

Haracic, 29, had been with the Gotham/Sky Blue FC organization since 2019. Primarily serving as the backup to Kailen Sheridan, she did get playing time when the Canadian was injured or on international duty. Prior to that, Haracic was with the Washington Spirit organization for two separate stints, spent a year with Western New York Flash, and played with D.C. United Women in the pre-NWSL days.

Haracic is an international herself, suiting up for Bosnia and Herzegovina, the country of her birth. She moved to the United States with her family as a young child and grew up here.

Long regarded as a strong backup goalkeeper who just hasn’t had a chance to start regularly, Haracic may get her chance with Angel City FC in 2022. Given the general quality of the goalkeeper corps in the NWSL, I think this is a savvy pickup and it’s a good start for ACFC as they build out their roster. Obviously, we’ll see a lot more action next week during the expansion draft and college draft, and maybe a little more on top of all that!

