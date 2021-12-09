It’s the Angels on Parade holiday gift guide!

The holiday season is upon us! While we all get together, share laughs, feel love, and enjoy the company of family and friends, we also can't forget the gifts. Our gift guide can help with any late gift needs the LAFC fan in your life might be looking for. Or, you know, if you wanted to treat yourself as a reward for enduring the season that was 2021.

First up, one of our personal favorites. The 2021 Kick Childhood Cancer LAFC warm-up is one of the best collaborations that LAFC have come up with. Not only do proceeds go to a great cause, but it’s the golden design we all want from an away kit! The gold doodle design is unique, colorful, and the perfect gift for any fan of the black and gold.

LAFC 2021 Kick Childhood Cancer warmup top $60 If you want to represent LAFC but stand out a bit, you could do worse than this warmup top in honor of Kick Childhood Cancer month. $60 at MLSstore

LAFC is all about inclusion. Show your pride, in more way than way, with this LAFC Pride v-neck. Simple design, but powerful message. This club welcomes everyone, so long as you're passionate about the club.

What’s this? Angel City FC merch before they even take the pitch? Why yes, yes it is! Show your love for LA’s newest sports franchise with these gorgeous ornaments. Perfect for your Christmas tree, or for hanging around your room or work space as decoration.

The first thing on the holiday list for any Angel City fan will definitely be the inaugural kit. The black home kit sparkles with its Art Deco design, and encapsulates all that went into getting an NWSL team to the great city of LA. This kit will go FAST, so make sure to get to the team site and sign-up for first dibs now. While it may not be ready for Christmas, it will be here just in time for the 2022 season.

Angel City FC jersey pre-order Sure to be one of the hottest soccer items around Los Angeles, sign up now to pre-order your inaugural ACFC jersey. Angel City FC

Arguably the second thing on any Angel City fan’s list will be anything with Christen Press on it. The club's first ever signing was a massive one, in LA native and USWNT star Christen Press. As an owner of the sweater with the same design, can confirm this is everything you want and more. Show your support for not only the club, but its first star signing with this one.

NWSL, especially this year, is all about supporting the players. One of the best ways to do that is to support them directly. Christen Press is part owner and creator of her own brand, re-inc. The company produces not only clothes, but as you can see, handy accessories. One of which, is this stylish, and functional, travel mug. Perfect for match days, beach days, hike days, and all other adventures you can get into!

If travel mugs aren't your thing, perhaps helping to save the planet is. Do your part to limit plastic and unnecessary waste with this beautiful tote bag. Useful for grocery trips, concert supplies, or sneaking snacks into the movie theater.

Rebellion 99 is not only the first Angel City FC supporter’s group, but many of its members played critical roles in ensuring NWSL was indeed, brought, to LA. The ‘bring NWSL to LA’ campaign was successful, as we now have Angel City to cheer on. Commemorate the moment, and support the supporters group in the process with this t-shirt. Perfect for the fan who’s been here since before day one.

As you can see, you have options this year. Don’t waste time though, as supply issues are still a thing, sadly, and the last thing you want is to wait until the last minute. The faster you get an order in, the faster you get to enjoy these incredible products.

Happy Holidays from everyone at Angels on Parade!