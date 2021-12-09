Angel City FC acquire Simone Charley, Tyler Lussi from Portland Thorns and Cari Roccaro from NC Courage

Angel City FC made the typical Wednesday doldrums, a lot more chaotic yesterday. After announcing a trade with Gotham FC to acquire goalkeeper, DiDi Haračić, the team continued to build the inaugural roster. Involved in trades with two teams, that saw three new players set to arrive, Angel City not only got a little deeper, but a whole lot better.

The first move to discuss, the trade with NC Courage. Angel City agree to full roster protection for the Courage in the upcoming NWSL Expansion Draft, and in return, acquire defender, Cari Roccaro. Drafted by the Dash in 2016, Roccaro had a great start to her career. After signing with the NC Courage in 2018, there was a slight lull in her playing time, but a strong bounce-back in 2021. Making 24 appearances with 11 starts in 2021, maintaining a 53% success rate in duels and 62% success rate in tackles. While listed as a defender, the team do refer to her as a midfielder, which could hint to where Angel City see her fitting in.

Angel City also did a deal with could-be rivals, Portland Thorns. Portland not only receive full roster protection from Angel City in the upcoming Expansion Draft, but they also acquire Angel City’s natural second round pick for the 2022 NWSL Draft, as well as $100k in allocation money. In return, Angel City get forwards, Simone Charley and Tyler Lussi.

Simone Charley is coming off of a career year with the Thorns. Charley set a career-high with five goals in 20 matches for 2021, bringing her tally up to eight goals scored during her 46 total appearances with the Thorns. She finished the season with a 70% passing success rate, and four of her five goals came via header, making her very much an aerial threat, winning those duels 55% of the time.

Tyler Lussi netted six goals and served up six assists in her 56 matches with the Thorns. Unfortunately, 2021 was one to forget as she made just 10 appearances, but did manage to get on the scoresheet with one goal. Making the most of her time on the pitch, Lussi also finished with a 75% success rate in passing.

All three incoming players are young, extremely talented, and will be motivated to prove to their old teams that letting them go was a mistake. For Angel City, they get an injection of talent, and youth, that will surely serve as building blocks not just for the inaugural season, but years going forward.

The common theme amongst ACFC roster additions so far, has been attitude. Every single player acquired so far, plays with a burning desire to be the best. Not just for themselves, but for the greater good of the team. A perfect mix of veterans who have been there before, and young talent hungry to make a name for themselves. It may be the early stages of roster building, but this already a team to watch out for in 2022.

