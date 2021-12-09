Angel City FC sign midfielder Katie Cousins

Reunited and it feels so good. Today, Angel City announced another signing for the club. Midfielder, Katie Cousins, is the newest member of ACFC, joining on a two-year deal, with a club option for a third year.

ACFC is so excited to have Katie Cousins join the team. We can't wait to watch you on the field, @CousinsKatie! #WeAreAngelCity #22DaysOfSoccerhttps://t.co/5llWTLwnCu pic.twitter.com/hlwRIeKi3V — Angel City FC (@weareangelcity) December 9, 2021

The midfielder joins former teammate, and fellow signing earlier this week, MA Vignola. The pair played together at Cousins’ last club, Thróttur Reykjavík in Iceland, as well as during their collegiate careers at the University of Tennessee. “Katie is a smart player who is very tidy on the ball,” said ACFC Coach Freya Coombe in a statement. “She is able to link the midfield with the forwards with her clever passing and deft touches. She has great vision and will be a fantastic addition to ACFC!”

Cousins played in 74 matches throughout four seasons at Tennessee, notching 72 starts, seven goals, 13 assists, and 27 points as the primary holding midfielder. Cousins is one of three Tennessee players to be recognized as a two-time All-American and back-to-back third-team honors from the United Soccer Coaches in 2017 and 2018.

With both the Expansion and Collegiate drafts just a week away, Angel City has done an excellent job in assembling a foundation with which to go forward, as they prepare to add even more talent in the coming weeks.

