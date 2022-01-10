Orange County SC sign veteran midfielder Kevin Partida

Orange County SC announced their latest player signing on Monday, adding midfielder Kevin Partida for the 2022 USL Championship campaign.

The 26-year-old joins after spending the 2021 season with Indy Eleven, where he made six appearances. Before that, he spent three seasons with Reno 1868 FC (RIP), the Nevada native scoring five goals and three assists in 41 appearances there. Partida has some MLS experience as well, as he was drafted out of UNLV by the San Jose Earthquakes in 2018 and made six appearances in 2018-19, and was added as a depth piece late in the 2020 season by Minnesota United, although he didn’t make any appearances for the Loons.

“Kevin is an exciting addition to our midfield,” head coach Richard Chaplow said in a team statement. “He is always playing on the front foot. His energy and versatility will add an extra component for us and compliment the players we already have.”

Partida is the latest new player signed by OCSC, the defending champs of the USL Championship, joining defender Danny Acosta, whose signing was announced last week.

