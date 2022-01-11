How to Watch the 2022 MLS Draft

It’s MLS SuperDraft day. In many American sports, this is one of the highlights of the calendar. For MLS in 2022, it’s a quarter-step up from just another day, to be honest.

For those who believe the MLS Draft is absolutely worthless (I do not agree, but anyway), you’ll be pleased to find out that LAFC have completely traded out of the draft this year. Most notably, they traded their first-round pick, which would have been No. 10 overall, to the Colorado Rapids, with Mark-Anthony Kaye. Depending on what the Rapids do with it, that could be quite a costly decision down the line.

But anyway, LAFC don’t appear to be interested in the draft at all this year. Perhaps they have young signings outside the college system they plan on signing, like perhaps out of the LAFC Academy. Maybe they just don’t want to deal with the hoopla. Who knows.

It is worth noting that while LAFC have no picks coming into the draft, it’s always possible they could trade into the draft at some point on Tuesday, or they could trade for a draft pick after a selection, or they could make a separate non-draft trade on draft day. So there is a chance of action, but you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for it. Still, if anything happens we’ll cover it.

How to Watch the 2022 MLS SuperDraft

You can watch the 2022 MLS Draft on Tuesday on MLSsoccer.com, the MLS app, the MLS YouTube channel, MLS’s Twitter account, and MLS’s Facebook page. The draft itself is scheduled to kick off at 12 pm PT, but there will be a pre-show that starts at 11:30. It looks like only the first round will be streamed, so we’ll see how the information is disseminated.

