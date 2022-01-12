Orange County SC’s 2022 league schedule revealed

We already knew of the opening games of the 2022 season for Orange County SC, but now we know the full regular season slate in the USL Championship for the defending champion.
Of note, OCSC are scheduled to travel east of the Mississippi this year for the first time since the 2014 season, and they’ll face several opponents for the first time ever.
Among the new opponents: The newest entrant into the California mini-league, Monterey Bay FC, which will be one of the can’t-miss away days, Monterey Bay is a wonderful spot to visit, as well as Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, Louisville City, Loudoun United (D.C. United’s MLS2 team), Miami FC and Memphis 901 FC. In addition, there will be a meeting against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the first time in many years, and a 2021 USL Championship Final rematch against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.
Orange County SC full 2022 USL Championship regular season schedule:
- Saturday, Mar. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC
- Saturday, Mar. 26 at New Mexico United
- Saturday, Apr. 9 vs. San Antonio FC
- Saturday, Apr. 16 vs. Sacramento Republic FC
- Sunday, Apr. 24 at Indy Eleven
- Saturday, Apr. 30 at Rio Grande Valley FC
- Saturday, May 7 vs. Oakland Roots
- Friday, May 13 vs. FC Tulsa
- Saturday, May 21 vs. El Paso Locomotive
- Friday, May 27 at Atlanta United 2
- Wednesday, June 1 at Oakland Roots
- Saturday, June 4 vs. New Mexico United
- Saturday, June 11 vs. Las Vegas Lights
- Saturday, June 18 at Louisville City
- Saturday, June 25 vs. Loudoun United
- Wednesday, June 29 at San Diego Loyal
- Saturday, July 2 at Phoenix Rising
- Saturday, July 9 vs. Monterey Bay FC
- Saturday, July 16 vs. Miami FC
- Saturday, July 23 at LA Galaxy II
- Saturday, July 30 vs. San Diego Loyal
- Saturday, Aug. 6 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks
- Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Phoenix Rising
- Wednesday, Aug. 17 vs. Las Vegas Lights
- Saturday, Aug. 27 at Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Memphis 901 FC
- Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Monterey Bay FC
- Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. LA Galaxy II
- Sunday, Sept. 18 at Sacramento Republic FC
- Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds
- Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. San Diego Loyal
- Saturday, Oct. 8 at El Paso Locomotive
- Saturday, Oct. 15 at San Antonio FC
