Orange County SC’s 2022 league schedule revealed

We already knew of the opening games of the 2022 season for Orange County SC, but now we know the full regular season slate in the USL Championship for the defending champion.

Of note, OCSC are scheduled to travel east of the Mississippi this year for the first time since the 2014 season, and they’ll face several opponents for the first time ever.

Among the new opponents: The newest entrant into the California mini-league, Monterey Bay FC, which will be one of the can’t-miss away days, Monterey Bay is a wonderful spot to visit, as well as Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, Louisville City, Loudoun United (D.C. United’s MLS2 team), Miami FC and Memphis 901 FC. In addition, there will be a meeting against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds for the first time in many years, and a 2021 USL Championship Final rematch against the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Orange County SC full 2022 USL Championship regular season schedule:

Saturday, Mar. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, Mar. 26 at New Mexico United

Saturday, Apr. 9 vs. San Antonio FC

Saturday, Apr. 16 vs. Sacramento Republic FC

Sunday, Apr. 24 at Indy Eleven

Saturday, Apr. 30 at Rio Grande Valley FC

Saturday, May 7 vs. Oakland Roots

Friday, May 13 vs. FC Tulsa

Saturday, May 21 vs. El Paso Locomotive

Friday, May 27 at Atlanta United 2

Wednesday, June 1 at Oakland Roots

Saturday, June 4 vs. New Mexico United

Saturday, June 11 vs. Las Vegas Lights

Saturday, June 18 at Louisville City

Saturday, June 25 vs. Loudoun United

Wednesday, June 29 at San Diego Loyal

Saturday, July 2 at Phoenix Rising

Saturday, July 9 vs. Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, July 16 vs. Miami FC

Saturday, July 23 at LA Galaxy II

Saturday, July 30 vs. San Diego Loyal

Saturday, Aug. 6 vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Friday, Aug. 12 vs. Phoenix Rising

Wednesday, Aug. 17 vs. Las Vegas Lights

Saturday, Aug. 27 at Tampa Bay Rowdies

Saturday, Sept. 3 vs. Memphis 901 FC

Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Monterey Bay FC

Saturday, Sept. 10 vs. LA Galaxy II

Sunday, Sept. 18 at Sacramento Republic FC

Saturday, Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh Riverhounds

Saturday, Oct. 1 vs. San Diego Loyal

Saturday, Oct. 8 at El Paso Locomotive

Saturday, Oct. 15 at San Antonio FC

What do you think? Leave a comment below.