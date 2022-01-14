LAFC acquire USMNT midfielder, Kellyn Acosta

After the obligatory hat tease the club posted, eyes once again shifted to see who would be brought in, as this team continue to build the first roster of the new era. In a deal announced today, LAFC have acquired the services of USMNT midfielder, Kellyn Acosta, via trade with the Colorado Rapids.

This isn't the first time the team has made a deal with the Rapids in recent months, this isn't even the first midfielder exchanged between the two, with LAFC sending Mark-Anthony Kaye to Colorado midway through last season. LAFC will send $550k in General Allocation Money (GAM) for 2022, as well as $550k in GAM for 2023. There is also $400k worth of incentives, which could bring the final deal to $1.5m in GAM exchanging hands for the services of Acosta.

The 26-year-old midfielder was an integral part of the Rapids recent rise to the top of a very competitive Western Conference. The team was trying hard to agree to terms on an extension, but after failing, it appears Los Angeles will be his next stop. LAFC will no doubt be looking at the young midfielder as a core building block for what everyone hopes is a resurgence to the top after a rocky season in 2021.

In his most recent three-year stretch with Colorado, Acosta started 63 of 67 matches played, scoring five goals while serving up five assists. 2021 was a big year for the Texas native Internationally as well, as he racked up 21 caps for USMNT last year.

“Kellyn is a player that has all the attributes necessary to play how we want in the midfield,” LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “He provides versatility and ability to help our team immediately. He is in his prime, a fixture in our National Team, and offers the MLS experience we sought in the off-season.”

With many assuming Acosta would make the jump abroad, if moved at all, this is certainly big news for the black and gold. After losing much talent in the off-season, to see a young, exciting player arrive will certainly calm some of the recent anxieties that have risen. Whether you call it a rebuild or not, LAFC 2.0 is already hard at work at getting back to the top, and more importantly, over the hump.

