LAFC’s trade for Kellyn Acosta was a blockbuster trade, no doubt about it, considering the sheer amount of assets the black-and-gold sent to the Colorado Rapids in the deal. Coming off a career year, Acosta will be the centerpiece of the LAFC midfield for years to come, right?

Well, we’ll see. After the initial reactions came down about the trade, Acosta jumped on Twitter to apparently set the record straight, claiming the Rapids ignored his wishes and did not sell him abroad like he wanted.

This narrative is sad. CO pushed me out. They had an offer for me on the table from abroad and ongoing interests and opted to trade me… — Kellyn Acosta (@KellynAcosta) January 14, 2022

The 26-year-old has been pretty openly trying to get to Europe for a long time, stretching back to his days with FC Dallas. Considering that club’s success in selling players abroad (and the Rapids themselves starting to send the likes of Sam Vines and Cole Bassett to Europe), it makes sense he may want to make the move.

Following this, the Rapids told The Athletic that a bid came in from Europe for Acosta three hours after the trade was completed, for a “one-year free loan with an option to buy,” which is not at all a lucrative offer.

However, from LAFC’s perspective a wantaway midfielder who cost well over $1 million in allocation money isn’t great. Obviously, LAFC could be clever and flip him abroad, but the Rapids retained some of his sell-on fee, so unless he goes for a ton of money the allocation money outlay doesn’t make sense.

Perhaps Acosta was simply emotional about being dealt, which is a normal human response. But he did follow up his tweet above with a message that he’s excited to play for LAFC.

To the @LAFC fans I’m excited for the next chapter! I’ll give everything I have for the black & gold! — Kellyn Acosta (@KellynAcosta) January 14, 2022

So we’ll see if this trade turns out to benefit everyone or if there will be bumps along the way. We know LAFC are willing to sell players abroad — if it’s the right price, that is. So maybe Acosta will get his wish eventually, maybe he and LAFC can team up together for a time, and we’ll see what happens.

