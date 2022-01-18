LAFC to face D.C. United, New York Red Bulls in preseason clash in Indio

LAFC have been pretty tight-lipped about preseason preparations so far, with the team seemingly set to begin on-field training on Wednesday, but we did get one tidbit of news on Tuesday: They will take on D.C. United and then the New York Red Bulls in preseason games next month in...Indio?

It’s true. LAFC will face D.C. as part of a preseason invitational event hosted by the LA Galaxy (gasp!) at Empire Polo Club in Indio, which famously hosts the Coachella Music Festival, among other concerts and live events. The preseason friendly is scheduled for Feb. 15 at 4 pm PT. Following that, they will take on the Red Bulls on Feb. 19 at 12 pm. It would appear the Galaxy are planning to stream/broadcast the invitational in some capacity, but TBD on that front.

Expect to hear more about LAFC’s preseason plans this week. I imagine they will stay in Southern California because the weather’s about as good as can be and they can lessen their chances of COVID exposure in not traveling, but we’ll see what’s in the cards for Steve Cherundolo’s first preseason leading the black-and-gold.

