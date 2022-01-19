Angel City FC sign Haračić, Nielsen and Breslin for 2022 season

Angel City FC awoke from their holidays slumber on Wednesday, announcing they have signed three players for the 2022 season: goalkeeper DiDi Haračić, defender Paige Nielsen and midfielder Hope Breslin.

Haračić signed a two-year contract with ACFC, after being traded from Gotham FC in exchange for $50,000 in allocation money. The presumed starter in goal, the 29-year-old previously played for Angel City head coach Freya Coombe at Gotham FC.

“Didi is an excellent goalkeeper, and will bring a wealth of NWSL experience to our goalkeeping corps,” said Dan Ball, ACFC goalkeeper coach, in a team statement. “Last season she demonstrated across several games and hostile environments, that she has exactly what is required to be an elite goalkeeper in the NWSL. Her performances rightly meant that she had lots of clubs vying for her signature, and we are glad she will be joining us here in Los Angeles.”

Nielsen, 28, won the 2021 NWSL Championship with Washington Spirit, and has signed a one-year contract with Angel City with an option for an additional season. A member of the Spirit the past three seasons, Nielsen has played in Australia and South Korea in addition to a short stint her rookie season with the Seattle Reign.

“Paige has great experience in the NWSL, especially coming off of winning a championship with the Washington Spirit this past season,” said Coombe. “She is a versatile defender who is comfortable on the ball and can play along the back line in different formations. We are really excited to have her in LA.”

Breslin is Angel City’s first-ever NWSL Draft pick. The midfielder out of the University of Illinois was selected in the third round and has been signed for one year with a one-year option beyond that. Coombe is also familiar with the player, as she played for Gotham FC’s reserve side in the NCAA offseason.

“Hope is a young talent with great stats from collegiate play,” said Coombe. “She is a great person with a strong desire to take the next step as a pro. I look forward to working with her and having her part of the team.”

The trio’s official addition to the roster brings Angel City’s squad up to 11 officially signed, with a few more who may sign in the coming weeks with the club holding their NWSL rights at present. Obviously, expect more moves in the coming weeks, with training camp set to open at the start of February.

