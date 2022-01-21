LAFC sign free agent goalkeeper John McCarthy

LAFC added to their goalkeeping depth today. The club announced they have signed free agent goalkeeper — formerly of Inter Miami — John McCarthy. The deal is through the 2022 season, with a club option for 2023.

John McCarthy is Black & Gold.



#LAFC Transfers presented by @remitly. — LAFC (@LAFC) January 21, 2022

“John brings great MLS experience to our Club and will provide depth to our roster,” LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington said in a statement. “We expect he will help our team both on and off the field.” The 29-year-old goalkeeper joins the black and gold after three years with Inter Miami, where he played in 21 matches and had three clean sheets.

The signing comes days after LAFC acquired fellow goalkeeper, Maxime Crépeau, via trade. Goalkeeper has been a position of need for the black and gold for the better part of three years. McCarthy has an opportunity to see his fair share of playing time should he work his way into being a dependable second option. With preseason just over a week away, the Philadelphia native will certainly be given the opportunity to show what he can bring to the squad.

What do you think? Leave a comment below!