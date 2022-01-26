Maxime Crépeau’s confirms LAFC move down to “personal reasons”

It’s been, without a doubt, the biggest move of the offseason for LAFC so far. It also has the potential to end up being the biggest arrival since the black-and-gold named Carlos Vela the face of the franchise as their first-ever signing. The arrival of 27-year-old goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau has come with an immense amount of fanfare, as well as a fair amount of cloudiness on why the sudden departure from Vancouver Whitecaps.

Excited and delighted to join @LAFC ! I can’t wait to give everything for the organization and fight for the @LAFC3252 & fan base #JUNTOS Best is yet to come — Maxime Crepeau (@MaxCrepeau) January 21, 2022

Crépeau is currently in Florida, while in camp with the Canadian Men’s National Team, as they prepare for their upcoming World Cup Qualifier matches. He was asked during media availability on Tuesday about what exactly drove the $1 million trade from Vancouver to Los Angeles. Crépeau confirmed reports from the Whitecaps that he requested the move for unknown personal reasons.

“It was a personal reason,” Crépeau told reporters. “I want to thank the organization of Vancouver for the last three years, they've given me the opportunity to prove myself in the league.”

He also touched on some of the rumors that his departure had to do with his family.

“A lot of people have messaged me about my family, which, we are all healthy, everybody’s fine and everybody’s happy and we’re really looking forward to going to LA and representing LAFC,” he said.

As has been the theme for new signings over the last couple of years, Crépeau mentioned his excitement to get a chance to play in the atmosphere that permeates through Banc of California Stadium on a match day.

“It’s the atmosphere that I've been looking forward to really experiencing, but on the good side of the home locker room and not being away,” he explained.

Of course, the 27-year-old also talked about his excitement and plans for Canada’s upcoming matches as they look to secure a spot in the 2022 World Cup. LAFC fans looking to get a glimpse at their newest signing will have to tune in to the CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers to do so. Canada travel to face Honduras on Thursday, at 5 PM PT. They then get to host the USMNT on Sunday, before wrapping up on the road against El Salvador Feb. 2. Canada currently sit atop the Concacaf standings, so this window of matches will be incredibly important for them, as well as Crépeau, who became a regular for his country in 2021.

He might be keeping the particulars of his move to the black-and-gold close to the chest, but fans will undoubtedly not be too concerned with the why, and just bask in the feeling of having one of the best goalkeepers in MLS between the posts for them this season.

