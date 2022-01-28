Orange County SC captain Michael Orozco returns for 2022 season

Orange County SC announced on Friday they have re-signed captain Michael Orozco for the 2022 season, bringing the defender back for a fourth season at the club.

“I’m proud to be back with Orange County to defend our title,” Orozco said in a team statement. “New season, new goals. I’m excited to see more fans come to support. Together we will be stronger.”

Orozco will turn 36 next month, but the veteran has been fortunate to stay healthy and keep his legs, missing a mere nine minutes of action in 2021, as OCSC won their first ever league title. He is projected to play his 400th club game as a pro in a lengthy career in 2022 and to break club records for most minutes, appearances and starts in Orange County SC as well.

“We are very excited to have Michael, our captain back for more,” President of Soccer Operations Oliver Wyss said. “Michael is a true champion and his leadership on the field and his mentorship of our younger players is an invaluable asset for our club.”

Orange County SC will open the 2022 USL Championship regular season Mar. 12 at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

