Angel City FC sign McCaskill, Roccaro, Lussi and Wilson Isenhour

Gearing up for their debut season in NWSL, Angel City FC announced on Friday four more players officially signed for the 2022 season: Midfielders Savannah McCaskill and Cari Roccaro, forward Tyler Lussi and goalkeeper Brittany Wilson Isenhour. All four players have been signed to two-year contracts, according to the club.

“We are thrilled to announce and officially add more great players to our roster as we head into our first week of training,” said Head Coach of Angel City Football Club Freya Coombe in a team statement. “We have been preparing for this moment and it’s finally here. I can’t wait to get started.”

McCaskill is joining her second consecutive expansion team, after spending the 2021 season with Racing Louisville. Previously featuring for Sky Blue FC and the Chicago Red Stars, the 25-year-old is a fiery playmaker, and will likely be a starter for Angel City.

Roccaro, 27, has played in NWSL previously for the Houston Dash and North Carolina Courage. The Notre Dame product has won two NWSL Shields and two NWSL Championships, both with the Courage.

Lussi joins ACFC after spending her entire pro career previously with the Portland Thorns. She tallied five goals and four assists in 42 appearances with the Thorns. She won the NWSL Challenge Cup and NWSL Shield in 2021, the NWSL Community Shield in 2020, and the NWSL Championship in 2017.

Wilson Isenhour is the youngster of the quartet, at 24, and joined the Orlando Pride in 2020 after a successful trial following a collegiate career at the University of Denver. A backup in Orlando, she hasn’t yet made her NWSL debut, and she seems likely to be the backup to DiDi Haračić at Angel City.

