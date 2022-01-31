Angel City FC sign Jasmyne Spencer, Dani Weatherholt for 2022 season

Angel City FC are gearing up for their first preseason, and on Monday they announced the signings of forward Jasmyne Spencer and midfielder Dani Weatherholt for the 2022 season. Both players were selected by ACFC in the expansion draft in December.

Spencer, 31, joins after playing on three continents to date in her career. Turning pro out of the University of Maryland in 2012, she went to Denmark to play for Brøndby, before joining the new NWSL for the 2013, featuring for the Washington Spirit. She returned to Europe for a short time, with Apollon Limassol on loan, before joining up with the Western New York Flash in 2014. She then moved to the Orlando Pride in 2016, OL Reign in 2018, and joining the Houston Dash during the 2021 season. Meanwhile, she spent the NWSL offseasons on loan in Australia’s A-League, featuring for Sydney FC, Canberra United and Melbourne City.

“From top to bottom, this club is creating something special,” said Spencer in a team statement. “I am definitely excited to compete for a championship, really dig into the community work, and just build on Angel City has already started.”

Spencer’s deal is for one year with an option for 2023.

Weatherholt, 27, has plenty of experience playing with Spencer, as the Santa Clara product turned pro in 2016 with the Pride, staying until she was traded to OL Reign in 2020. She also went on loan in the offseason to the A-League, playing for Melbourne Victory in 2018 and 2019. A native of San Clemente, Weatherholt has been signed to a two-year contract.

“I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to represent this amazing club and for all the work they’re doing in the community, how they’re investing in the women’s game, and the incredible ownership. There are no words. I’m so excited and excited to be coming home. I cannot wait to get started,” said Weatherholt.

Preseason is scheduled to begin this week for Angel City, but that is contingent on the league’s first collective bargaining agreement being signed with the NWSL Players Association. We’ll see what happens!

What do you think? Leave a comment below.