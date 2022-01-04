LAFC trade Bryce Duke to Inter Miami

LAFC announced on Tuesday a deal to send 20-year-old midfielder Bryce Duke to Inter Miami. In exchange for the rising midfielder, Inter Miami will send LAFC $100,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) this year, with up to $75,000 more bound for LAFC if unnamed performance metrics are met.

#LAFC acquires $100,000 in allocation money from @InterMiamiCF in exchange for midfielder Bryce Duke. — LAFC (@LAFC) January 4, 2022

LAFC acquired the Homegrown rights to Duke in January 2020 from Real Salt Lake. The young midfielder was fresh off a stint at the Barcelona Residency Academy, and settled in well during his time in the black-and-gold. During his two years with the club Duke featured in 26 matches, starting five, and while he didn't find the back of the net, he did serve up three assists.

Despite only logging 687 minutes of playing time, his impact while he was in, was noticeable. Many thought of Duke as a player for the future, with the prospect of playing even more in 2022, as the midfield dwindled due to departures. It’s now clear, he is not in the team’s plans for the future.

“We want to thank Bryce for his professionalism on and off the field while he was in Los Angeles,” LAFC Co-President and General Manager John Thorrington said in a team statement. “We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career.”

The loss of Duke isn't crippling from a pure production standpoint, but as the depth drains in the midfield, many are left wondering what the future style of play looks like. Unfortunately, we won't know much on that until the club replenishes the squad for the 2022 season.

