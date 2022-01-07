MLS Draft 2022: LAFC pass on SuperDraft

The MLS SuperDraft ‘22 is mere days away. Tuesday, January 11th at 3 PM ET, to be exact. With all that is happening in the black and gold universe at the moment, you'd be forgiven for not even focusing on the upcoming draft. In truth, it appears the club isn't focused on it at all.

LAFC have a grand total of zero draft picks in the upcoming SuperDraft. Over the course of the year, the black and gold have traded away their draft picks. Most notably, they sent their first round pick — which is 10th overall — with Mark-Anthony Kaye to Colorado Rapids, in a deal made during the season.

In fairness, a majority of the club’s past selections have only seen one season with the team before moving on elsewhere. The longest tenured, and most notable selection — 2018 selection and third overall — Tristan Blackmon, has himself recently departed the squad. After not being protected ahead of the most recent Expansion Draft, he was selected and subsequently traded to the Vancouver Whitecaps.

It’s also important to note that all week, LAFC Co-President and GM, John Thorrington, has teased “several new additions” with one reported to be a DP. That makes it all the more obvious the team are looking outside of the draft to find players who can contribute immediately as they currently operate under the ‘win now’ mentality. Just because the team don't have picks now, doesn't mean you shouldn’t tune into the draft anyways. However unlikely, it is always possible LAFC make some moves during the draft.

