LAFC to host LA Galaxy on Thursday in MLS Playoffs

The date is set and now so is the opponent, as LAFC will host the LA Galaxy at The Banc on Thursday, Oct. 20 in the Western Conference semifinals. The game is scheduled for 7 pm PT and will be aired nationally on FS1 and Fox Deportes.

That matchup comes following Saturday’s 1-0 win by the Galaxy over Nashville SC in Round One of the MLS Playoffs. Julian Araujo scored the game’s only goal in the win at Dignity Health Sports Park.

LAFC have hosted the Galaxy at The Banc seven times over the years, with LAFC holding a 3W-1L-3D mark at that venue. In the only knockout game at that stadium, LAFC won it 5-3 in Oct. 2019 in the MLS playoffs, the teams’ only other playoff game in the series history. However, the season series has not gone the way of the black-and-gold so far, with the teams splitting their respective home games in league play and the Galaxy winning the U.S. Open Cup clash in Carson. But if — and only if — LAFC win this one, those previous losses won’t be as lamented.

But the rivalry clash is on and LAFC will need to beat the Galaxy if they want to raise MLS Cup in a few weeks. Let’s do this!

