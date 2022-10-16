Angel City FC 2022 Player Postmortem: Katie Cousins

Katie Cousins was part of the University of Tennessee squad that featured superstar Bunny Shaw a few years back, but that Vols team wasn’t just Shaw and a bunch of other players, as several players, including Cousins, turned pro.

After a couple years playing professionally in Iceland, Cousins returned to the United States, signing for Angel City’s inaugural season alongside former UT teammate M.A. Vignola.

After a preseason in which Cousins, a holding midfielder, turned some heads with her play, she unfortunately got injured before the games got underway and that seemed to hamper her prospects for the NWSL campaign.

Here were Cousins’ stats for competitive games in 2022:

Katie Cousins Angel City FC 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Challenge Cup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regular Season 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

Cousins ended up with a cameo in competitive action in 2022, coming off the bench at the end of the 1-1 home draw against the Portland Thorns on July 1.

Otherwise, she featured in both of Angel City’s friendlies, playing considerable time against Tigres UANL and the Mexico Women’s National Team, but the season generally seemed to be marked by injuries and so her on-field impact was limited.

It’s unclear officially at this point if Cousins will be back in 2023 with Angel City, but recent social media posts hint at her departure. Given the injuries, which are bad luck for any player, and lack of playing time in general, it may be natural to part ways. We’ll see what the future brings for Cousins.

