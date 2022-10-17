Angel City FC 2022 Player Postmortem: M.A. Vignola

M.A. Vignola joined Angel City FC after a couple years playing professionally in Iceland, the University of Tennessee product an intriguing addition to the NWSL expansion team.

However, injuries limited the fullback nearly the entire season, and so we seldom saw Vignola aside from a couple cameos in the regular season and in the friendly against Mexico.

Here are Vignola’s competitive statistics in 2022:

M.A. Vignola Angel City FC 2022 Statistics 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards 2022 Games Played Games Started Minutes Goals Assists Shots SOG Yellow Cards Red Cards Challenge Cup 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Regular Season 2 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0 Total 2 0 17 0 0 0 0 0 0

After making her NWSL debut on Sept. 21 in the home win over the Washington Spirit, Vignola got a longer run out, 17 minutes in the regular season finale at the Chicago Red Stars.

Vignola was slowed by a major hip injury, which required surgery to a torn labrum and meant she missed nearly all the season, about six months in all. Coming back at all, especially for a player not yet established at NWSL level, is an accomplishment, and hopefully she can build on working back to full health and fitness.

It’s currently unclear what the future will hold for Vignola, as she didn’t see much time and it’s unclear what her level is in this league. With the team sure to make some changes this offseason, she could be on the move, or as someone with a year under her belt in Freya Coombe’s system, she may stay and help give the squad some continuity. Time will tell, and we’ll see what happens moving forward with M.A.

